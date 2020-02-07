Dorothy Eleanor (Cole) Pease, 96, formerly of Ellington, died at Athol Hospital in Athol, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
She was born in Hartford, on Aug. 7, 1923, to Herman and Rose (Wilshire) Cole. She had resided in Orange, Massachusetts, since 2007 after her husband, John David Pease's death in 2006.
She leaves their son, (John) Timothy and his wife, Gail, in Orange; grandsons, Benjamin of Waltham, Massachusetts, and David and his wife, Cheyenne, of Los Angeles, California; as well as a great-grandson, Foster Kai-en in California.
A family graveside burial will take place at 1 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 10, at Melrose Cemetery in the Melrose section of East Windsor.
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels is handling arrangements.
