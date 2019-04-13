Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothy Helen (Beane) Belliveau, 89, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's home in Tolland where she resided for the last two years.



She was born on Feb. 11, 1930, in Baldwinville, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Francis and Marjorie (Snow) Beane. Dorothy was a graduate of Templeton High School in 1948. She was a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church in Gardner, Massachusetts. Dorothy was employed at Thayer Inc. in the payroll department in Gardner, and then Gerber Scientific in South Windsor for over 20 years. She was a volunteer at the Bushnell as a hostess and was a member of the Red Hat Society. In her younger years she enjoyed playing the piano, playing bridge with her friends at the senior center. She also enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach and the ocean, cooking, golfing and Uconn basketball.



She is survived by a daughter, Marlene Belliveau and her husband, Robert McOmber of Tolland; granddaughter, Nicole Messier; great-granddaughter, Peyton Messier; a sister, Pauline LeBlanc of Gardner; and several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by a son, Richard G. Belliveau, Jr.; her former husband, Richard G. Belliveau, Sr.; and a brother, Wayne Beane.



Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Thursday, April 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A memorial service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at ECHN Home Hospice and to Kathleen, Linda and Allison for the special care and comfort they provided to Dorothy.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford, CT 06492.



