Dorothy J. (Langan) Valvo, 86, of Enfield, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and wife of 48 years to the late Paul J. Valvo, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 9, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Born July 19, 1933, in Hartford. She resided in Enfield for the past 61 years. She retired from Hallmark Cards, and prior to that was employed with Nashua Photo and Dunn's Restaurant. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and traveling with her husband, Paul.
Dot is survived by her loving children, Paul D. Valvo and wife, Dianna (Petrone), of Enfield, Karen Valvo and companion, Jeff Labuz, of Enfield, and Brenda Neuser and husband, Al, of Somers; her five beloved grandchildren, Kristy, Kelly, Craig, Lea, and Kyle; her seven cherished great-grandchildren; her siblings, Thomas Langan of Massachusetts, Darlene Falcetti of Rhode Island, and Paul Langan of Florida; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Beverly Roessler, and three brothers, William, Patrick, and Daniel Langan.
Dot will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all her family and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Funeral services and burial will be private with interment in the Somers Center Cemetery, Somers.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her memory may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020