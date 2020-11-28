1/
Dorothy K. "Dot" Mayer
Dorothy "Dot" K. Mayer, 79, of Ellington (formerly Rockville), died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

She was born in Rockville, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Filip) Kincman. Dot was a longtime customer service representative at Standard Register in Tolland. She loved to knit, spend time with her grandchildren and used to take weekly jaunts to the casino with her husband. She was an avid supporter of animals of all kinds. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph Church in Rockville.

Dot is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Otto; her two daughters, Debbie Bassett and her husband, Dennis of Stafford Springs, and Donna McKiernan and her husband, Peter of Vernon; three grandchildren, Dennis Bassett and Ryan and Travis McKiernan; a great-granddaughter, Bria Coran; her sister, Joan Reis of Cape Cod, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Brittany Bassett.

Services will be held privately.

Memorial donations in Dot's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Connecticut Humane Society.

The family would like to thank ECHN Visiting Nurses and especially hospice for their loving care and support during this difficult time.

For online condolences, please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
