Dorothy Katherine (Simler) Collins, 94, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late David Barnes Collins passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.She was born on Feb. 26, 1926, to Anton and Katherine Simler and lived her entire life in South Windsor. After graduating from Ellsworth High School in 1944, she was employed by the State of Connecticut as a secretary in the Department of Farming and Agriculture. Upon David's return from the Army, they married in 1946, settled into their lifelong residence and raised their two daughters, Wendy and Nancy. Dorothy enjoyed homemaking, gardening, and traveling and was known for making a fantastic apple pie from their homegrown apples. She was a talented seamstress and artist who loved studying ways to improve her skills. Dorothy was a faithful lifelong member of Wapping Community Church where she served as church secretary for several years and served on numerous church boards and committees. Married to David for 70 years, Dot was a loving wife and mother, cherishing every moment spent with her family and friends.She is survived by daughters, Nancy Calabrese and husband, Charlie, of South Windsor, and Wendy Krueger and husband, Steve, of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Katelyn McMurdie and husband, Ryan, of Norwell, Massachusetts, and Justin Calabrese of Wallingford; and two loving great-grandchildren, Eloise and Parker McMurdie. Also, she leaves behind a dear cousin and friend, Marion Hallas of Glastonbury. She is predeceased by her brother Richard Simler.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at Wapping Cemetery.The family would like to thank her caring hospice nurses for their strength and comfort.In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Wapping Community Church, 1790 Ellington Road, South Windsor.Please visitfor online expressions of sympathy.