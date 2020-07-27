1/
Dorothy Katherine (Simler) Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Katherine (Simler) Collins, 94, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late David Barnes Collins passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Feb. 26, 1926, to Anton and Katherine Simler and lived her entire life in South Windsor. After graduating from Ellsworth High School in 1944, she was employed by the State of Connecticut as a secretary in the Department of Farming and Agriculture. Upon David's return from the Army, they married in 1946, settled into their lifelong residence and raised their two daughters, Wendy and Nancy. Dorothy enjoyed homemaking, gardening, and traveling and was known for making a fantastic apple pie from their homegrown apples. She was a talented seamstress and artist who loved studying ways to improve her skills. Dorothy was a faithful lifelong member of Wapping Community Church where she served as church secretary for several years and served on numerous church boards and committees. Married to David for 70 years, Dot was a loving wife and mother, cherishing every moment spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by daughters, Nancy Calabrese and husband, Charlie, of South Windsor, and Wendy Krueger and husband, Steve, of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Katelyn McMurdie and husband, Ryan, of Norwell, Massachusetts, and Justin Calabrese of Wallingford; and two loving great-grandchildren, Eloise and Parker McMurdie. Also, she leaves behind a dear cousin and friend, Marion Hallas of Glastonbury. She is predeceased by her brother Richard Simler.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at Wapping Cemetery.

The family would like to thank her caring hospice nurses for their strength and comfort.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Wapping Community Church, 1790 Ellington Road, South Windsor.

Please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com

for online expressions of sympathy.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wapping Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our deepest sympathy and prayers sent to family. May Dorothy Rest In Peace! Love, Gloria and Glenn
Gloria and Glenn Legler
Friend
July 26, 2020
Nancy, so sorry to learn of your mother has passed to a better place in heaven. I’ll always remember how kind she was and what good friends she and your dad were to my parents. So many years together as members of the church. My condolences to you and your family.
Steve Snelgrove
Friend
July 26, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved