Dorothy Loomis Nowsch Sylvester
Dorothy Loomis Nowsch Sylvester transitioned from this life on Sept. 17, 2020, while a resident of Washington state.

Originally from Vernon, "Dot" moved to Windsor Locks with the love of her life "Benny" Sylvester, who sadly predeceased her. While a resident of Brooksville, Florida, Dot went on to become the owner and operator of her seasonal business in Alexandra Bay, New York, Hill's Motor Court, for many years. Dot had a love of classy cars (owning a few) and going to car shows. Dot also loved to travel the world and going to "specialty shops."

Dot leaves her three children; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren with the wish that they enjoy life, as it is a beautiful and adventurous ride.

Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
