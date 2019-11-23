Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Snow) Roberts. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary





Dorothy was born in Manchester, March 15, 1922, daughter of the late Walter George and Elizabeth (Powers) Snow. She lived in Manchester most of her life, also residing in Northford, and Andover, Massachusetts. She graduated with honors from Manchester High School, Class of 1940B, and was trained in piano, voice, classical, and church music. Dorothy was employed by the Community Child Guidance Clinic, Manchester, Mutual of Hamden, and Aetna Life and Casualty, Hartford. Following her retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Hawaii, and many European countries. She enjoyed volunteering at the Manchester Bicentennial Band Shell for more than 20 years, and the Auxiliary, Manchester Memorial Hospital. Dorothy was a member of Center Congregational Church for more than 50 years. She was also a member of The General Society of Mayflower Descendants, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Old Sturbridge Village, Mystic Seaport and Manchester Historical Society.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, George Walter Snow, Horace Parker Snow, and Clarence Earl Snow. Dorothy is survived by nieces, nephews, many close friends, and neighbors. Dorothy was blessed to have wonderful caregivers over the past four years. Your loving care of Dorothy is greatly appreciated. Many thanks to VNA Hospice care unit for your guidance and support.



Memorial services will be held Monday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. at Center Congregational Church, 11 Center St., Manchester. Inurnment will be private in East Cemetery, Manchester. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Center Congregational Church.



To leave a message of condolence, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com



Dorothy (Snow) Roberts, 97, a longtime Manchester resident, beloved wife of the late C. Sumner Roberts, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at home. They had been married for 58 years before Sumner's passing on May 2, 2011.Dorothy was born in Manchester, March 15, 1922, daughter of the late Walter George and Elizabeth (Powers) Snow. She lived in Manchester most of her life, also residing in Northford, and Andover, Massachusetts. She graduated with honors from Manchester High School, Class of 1940B, and was trained in piano, voice, classical, and church music. Dorothy was employed by the Community Child Guidance Clinic, Manchester, Mutual of Hamden, and Aetna Life and Casualty, Hartford. Following her retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Hawaii, and many European countries. She enjoyed volunteering at the Manchester Bicentennial Band Shell for more than 20 years, and the Auxiliary, Manchester Memorial Hospital. Dorothy was a member of Center Congregational Church for more than 50 years. She was also a member of The General Society of Mayflower Descendants, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Old Sturbridge Village, Mystic Seaport and Manchester Historical Society.In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, George Walter Snow, Horace Parker Snow, and Clarence Earl Snow. Dorothy is survived by nieces, nephews, many close friends, and neighbors. Dorothy was blessed to have wonderful caregivers over the past four years. Your loving care of Dorothy is greatly appreciated. Many thanks to VNA Hospice care unit for your guidance and support.Memorial services will be held Monday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. at Center Congregational Church, 11 Center St., Manchester. Inurnment will be private in East Cemetery, Manchester. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Center Congregational Church.To leave a message of condolence, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close