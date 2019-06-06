Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ruth (Preusse) Guzman. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Graveside service 11:00 AM Grove Hill Cemetery 22 Cemetery Ave. Rockville , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Ruth (Preusse) Guzman, 97, of Ellington, wife of the late Arthur F. Guzman, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, left her present life Monday, June 3, 2019.



Born in Hartford July 12, 1921, the daughter of the late Otto and Dora (Neumarker) Preusse, she lived in Ellington for most of her life. She was the last survivor of Rockville High School Class of 1939. Dorothy was a graduate of the University of Connecticut in 1943 and married Arthur Guzman 14 days later June 14, 1943. After his death in August 1950, she devoted her life to her daughters and the generations that followed.



She was a devoted and admired elementary school teacher in Manchester for 33 years. She skied until she was 78, swam into her 90s with her best friend Geraldine Strong, and enjoyed horses, archery, and tennis in her earlier years. In later years, Dorothy enjoyed bridge, crossword puzzles and Scrabble. She was a devoted follower of the UConn women's basketball team and knew each player every year by name. She has lived in the area all her life and was a member of Ellington Congregational Church since the age of 13. Dorothy was a member of the Vernon Grange, and was a 50-year member of the Temple Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.



She is survived by her daughter, Jane E. Gerstenberger (Eric) of Aiken, South Carolina; her son-in-law, Richard Suchecki of Ellington; her three grandchildren, Jason Suchecki (Keri) of Stafford Springs, Erik Gerstenberger of Aiken, and Fera Smith of Mumbles, Wales; and five great-grandchildren, Rachel, Samuel and Juliette Suchecki, and Eleri and Naloni Smith. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Edith F. and Marion A. Preusse; and her daughter, Meredith A. Suchecki.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery, 22 Cemetery Ave., Rockville.



Memorial donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Strong Family Farm, a National Heritage Site, 274 West St., Vernon, CT 06066.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



