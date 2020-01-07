Dorothy S. Paribello, 80, widow of Tony Paribello, of East Hartford, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
She was born in Manhattan, New York, and was the daughter of the late Howard and Madeline Speck
She is survived by her son, Anthony Scott Paribello and his wife, Martha, of Vernon; her granddaughter, Emerson; and grandson, Isaac; as well as her daughter, Kimberly Roth; and grandson, Christopher.
A time of visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. in All Saints Church, 444 Hills St., East Hartford. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church of East Hartford.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020