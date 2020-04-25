Guest Book View Sign Service Information Small & Pietras Funeral Home 65 Elm Street Rockville , CT 06066 (860)-875-0703 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy (Maichuk) Wilhelm, 94, of Tolland passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with her family at her side.



She was born Aug. 31, 1925, in Tolland to the late Nikolai and Mary (Mroz) Maichuk. She worked for a local textile company and also for a school cafeteria. She belonged to the women's group for the Tolland Fire Department for many years. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing sports. She loved the beach, picnics and holidays with family, especially Christmas and Easter. She was known to everyone as Boppy.



Dorothy is survived by her children, her daughters; Joyce DeCarli, Wendy Crawford and her husband, Douglas and Cindy Patterson who she considered a daughter; her grandchildren, Tammy and Tracy DeCarli, Connor Fontaine, Makayla and Mason Crawford; her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Jordan, Sierra and Macy; and her former son-in-law, David DeCarli. Dorothy was considered everyone's mother. She cherished her family and will be missed very much. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edwin Wilhelm, in 1988; and her son, Nicholas E. Wilhelm.



Her family would like to give a special thanks to Visiting Nurses and Health Services of Connecticut, therapeutic and hospice and palliative teams.



All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband Edwin at North Cemetery, Tolland. Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St., Rockville, will be handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurses and Health Services of Connecticut, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT, 06066.



For online condolences, please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Dorothy (Maichuk) Wilhelm, 94, of Tolland passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with her family at her side.She was born Aug. 31, 1925, in Tolland to the late Nikolai and Mary (Mroz) Maichuk. She worked for a local textile company and also for a school cafeteria. She belonged to the women's group for the Tolland Fire Department for many years. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing sports. She loved the beach, picnics and holidays with family, especially Christmas and Easter. She was known to everyone as Boppy.Dorothy is survived by her children, her daughters; Joyce DeCarli, Wendy Crawford and her husband, Douglas and Cindy Patterson who she considered a daughter; her grandchildren, Tammy and Tracy DeCarli, Connor Fontaine, Makayla and Mason Crawford; her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Jordan, Sierra and Macy; and her former son-in-law, David DeCarli. Dorothy was considered everyone's mother. She cherished her family and will be missed very much. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edwin Wilhelm, in 1988; and her son, Nicholas E. Wilhelm.Her family would like to give a special thanks to Visiting Nurses and Health Services of Connecticut, therapeutic and hospice and palliative teams.All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband Edwin at North Cemetery, Tolland. Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St., Rockville, will be handling arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurses and Health Services of Connecticut, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT, 06066.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close