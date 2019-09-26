Dorthy S. (Conner) Jacques

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorthy S. (Conner) Jacques.
Service Information
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-745-3115
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Hazardville United Methodist Church
330 Hazard Ave.
Enfield, CT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dorthy S. (Conner) Jacques, 60, passed peacefully surrounded by her three sons on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in New Haven, daughter of the late Marshall and Madeline (Eggleston) Conner, she lived in Enfield for over 30 years. She received her associate degree from Asnuntuck Community College. Dorthy was a loving mom who will be dearly missed.

Her husband, Richard Jacques, died Aug. 19, 2019. She was also predeceased by a son, David Jacques; and a brother, Archie Conner.

She leaves behind three sons, Paul Vining of Stafford, Andrew Vining of Lebanon, Daniel Jacques of East Windsor; and her grandchildren, Kodi Vining, Linkin Vining, Benjamin D'Aloisio, and Jeannie D'Aloisio. Dorthy adored her many brothers and sisters, as well as her nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Hazardville United Methodist Church, 330 Hazard Ave., Enfield, followed by burial in Hazardville Cemetery.

Calling hours are Friday, Sept. 27, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-92 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.