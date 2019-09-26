Dorthy S. (Conner) Jacques, 60, passed peacefully surrounded by her three sons on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in New Haven, daughter of the late Marshall and Madeline (Eggleston) Conner, she lived in Enfield for over 30 years. She received her associate degree from Asnuntuck Community College. Dorthy was a loving mom who will be dearly missed.
Her husband, Richard Jacques, died Aug. 19, 2019. She was also predeceased by a son, David Jacques; and a brother, Archie Conner.
She leaves behind three sons, Paul Vining of Stafford, Andrew Vining of Lebanon, Daniel Jacques of East Windsor; and her grandchildren, Kodi Vining, Linkin Vining, Benjamin D'Aloisio, and Jeannie D'Aloisio. Dorthy adored her many brothers and sisters, as well as her nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Hazardville United Methodist Church, 330 Hazard Ave., Enfield, followed by burial in Hazardville Cemetery.
Calling hours are Friday, Sept. 27, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-92 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2019