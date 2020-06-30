Dosolina T. Fiore, 97, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Fiore, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the convalescent home at Touchpoints at Chestnut in East Windsor, where she lived for several years.Born on October 10, 1922, the youngest daughter of the late Dominic and Delfina (Quagliaroli) Taravella, Italian immigrants in Windsor Locks, she lived in Windsor Locks all her life. She attended her parish elementary school, then went to St. Joseph business school in Springfield. Along with a few other female business students, she was recruited for special training for an engineering program, and became a junior engineer in the propeller development program at Hamilton Standard during WWII. After the war, she met and married another Windsor Locks resident, and son of Italian immigrants, Joseph Fiore (deceased 2005), a Loomis scholarship graduate at the age of 16, and one of the founders of the Windsor Locks Credit Union. With her excellent investment skills, Dosolina managed their modest income so as to send all four children to college. She and Joe were active members of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, and she was active in the CT Right to Life movement. Joe and Dosolina were Eucharistic ministers at Hartford Hospital for many years.Besides her husband, Joseph, who predeceased her in 2005, she was predeceased by her three siblings, John and Jerome Taravella, and Margaret Baker. She leaves her four children and their spouses, Marie and Alan Stoffer of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Theresa and Robert Knoedler of Trevose, Pennsylvania, Margaret Fiore and Steven Fische of North Granby, and John and Jo-Ann Fiore of Windsor. She also leaves five grandchildren, Sarah, Alice, and Miles Fischer, and Shawn and wife, Carrey, and Ward Stoffer; as well as two great-grandchildren, David and Robert Stoffer.Her family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Windsor Locks.Donations in her memory may be made to the Society of Women Engineers.For online condolences, please visit