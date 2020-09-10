Douglas D. Law, 73, of Windsor, beloved husband of Patricia (Cavanaugh) Law passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.He was born in Mason City, Iowa on Jan. 1, 1947, son of Donn Law and the late Helen (Crocket) Law. Doug attended the University of UMass Amherst receiving his bachelor's degree in Geology. He proudly served his country in the Navy on submarines and was a navigator. After being honorably discharged he began his career as an insurance agent and had been working the last 10 years as a security officer for Collins Aerospace in Windsor Locks, which he greatly enjoyed. Doug was a member of the Holland Club, an exclusive group within the U.S. Submarine Veterans Organization and was a Boy Scout leader in Troop 56 in Windsor. Doug enjoyed camping, woodworking, and reading.Doug is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Law; his father, Donn Law of Windsor Locks; a daughter, Sarah Prato and her husband, Mark, of Windsor Locks; a son, Scott Law and his wife, Allison, of Burlington; six grandchildren, Zachary and Rachael Blinn, Weston Juliana, Bradley and Grace Law.A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A funeral service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be held in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Memorial donations in Doug's memory may be made to United States Submarine Veterans Charitable Foundation, Inc. – USSVI Charitable FoundationsFor online condolences please visit