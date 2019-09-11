Guest Book View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Hardy, 68, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born Dec. 1, 1950, in Springfield, the loving son to the late Raymond and Bernice (Rhodes) Hardy. He made his home and raised his children in Somers alongside his beloved wife of 47 years, Deborah (Towle) Hardy. Douglas enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a coach for soccer, basketball, and baseball teams where he was able to cheer on his kids as they played. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Patriots. Douglas was a car enthusiast who enjoyed caring for his 1968 Mustang, of which he was proud.



In addition to his wife, Deborah Hardy, Douglas is survived by three children, Jessica Talagaand her husband, Michael, of Andover, Jillian Connors and her husband, James, of Somers, and Christopher Hardy of Enfield; seven grandchildren, Olivia, Mason, Aidan, Ethan, Liam, Noah, and Ella; nephews, Jeffrey Hardy, Raymond Eugene Hardy, and David Hardy; and a niece, Jennifer Worthington. Douglas was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald and Raymond Hardy.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Friday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers.



A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Somers West Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.



To leave online condolences please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com







