Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas S. Porter. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we share, Douglas S. Porter, 80, of Vernon, was called home to the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020, passing from complications of advanced dementia.



He was born on May 25, 1939, in Boston, the eldest son of four boys to Douglas S. Porter Sr. and Rose Marie (Durkin) Porter. Raised in Westerly, Rhode Island, where as a young man he worked at Misquamicut Beach, Rhode Island, this is where he met his bride-to-be. Doug married Gail Anderson on Jan. 18, 1958, in Manchester. Their loving union produced four children; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Doug was employed by Taylor & Fenn Co., Windsor, for 47 years. He worked his way from the foundry floor to the front office, retiring as a foundry engineer. He was a longtime active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester, where he volunteered often. As a member of the Masonic Lodge 73 AF&AM in Manchester, he found a fraternal bond. Doug was also a longtime volunteer for MARCH, Inc., happily manning the grill at annual picnics. Doug started donating blood as a young man and continued through much of his adult life. Doug enjoyed camping with family along with square dancing with church friends. He enjoyed fishing with his children and work friends, playing cards and board games with all. Win or lose, he always had a cheery disposition. In retirement you could find Doug engaging senior center buddies at the pool table. He will be remembered by all as a loving and gentle man with a big heart, warm smile and a kind word. Doug was a loving husband, father and an affectionate and supportive grandfather; a jokester at heart, he always brought a smile and laugh to each of his grandchildren, from infancy to adulthood.



Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Sr. and Rose Marie Porter; as well as brother, Bruce Porter, of Westerly. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gail Porter; sons, Jeffrey Porter of Canton, Ohio, Steven and Sherri Porter of Burlington, Ryan and Rhonda Porter of Coventry, and daughter, Linda Porter and husband, Edward Porter, of Newington; brothers, Kenneth Porter of Danielson, and Ronald and Barbara Jean Porter of Joppa, Maryland; his beloved grandchildren, Jesse Porter and fiancé, Erin Mikan, Rachael (Porter) and Taylor Sulmonetti, Aaron Porter, Amanda Porter, Kristen Porter, Cheyanna Porter-Rizza, Katrina Porter, Stasia Porter, Morgan Porter, and Shane Porter; as well as his great-grandchildren, Evelina and Lucille Porter. These families, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends around the country will miss him dearly.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration of his life will be announced later. Please stay safe, healthy, and observe social distancing in these troubling times.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to of America and/or Emanuel Lutheran Church, Manchester, CT.



To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







It is with heavy hearts that we share, Douglas S. Porter, 80, of Vernon, was called home to the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020, passing from complications of advanced dementia.He was born on May 25, 1939, in Boston, the eldest son of four boys to Douglas S. Porter Sr. and Rose Marie (Durkin) Porter. Raised in Westerly, Rhode Island, where as a young man he worked at Misquamicut Beach, Rhode Island, this is where he met his bride-to-be. Doug married Gail Anderson on Jan. 18, 1958, in Manchester. Their loving union produced four children; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Doug was employed by Taylor & Fenn Co., Windsor, for 47 years. He worked his way from the foundry floor to the front office, retiring as a foundry engineer. He was a longtime active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester, where he volunteered often. As a member of the Masonic Lodge 73 AF&AM in Manchester, he found a fraternal bond. Doug was also a longtime volunteer for MARCH, Inc., happily manning the grill at annual picnics. Doug started donating blood as a young man and continued through much of his adult life. Doug enjoyed camping with family along with square dancing with church friends. He enjoyed fishing with his children and work friends, playing cards and board games with all. Win or lose, he always had a cheery disposition. In retirement you could find Doug engaging senior center buddies at the pool table. He will be remembered by all as a loving and gentle man with a big heart, warm smile and a kind word. Doug was a loving husband, father and an affectionate and supportive grandfather; a jokester at heart, he always brought a smile and laugh to each of his grandchildren, from infancy to adulthood.Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Sr. and Rose Marie Porter; as well as brother, Bruce Porter, of Westerly. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gail Porter; sons, Jeffrey Porter of Canton, Ohio, Steven and Sherri Porter of Burlington, Ryan and Rhonda Porter of Coventry, and daughter, Linda Porter and husband, Edward Porter, of Newington; brothers, Kenneth Porter of Danielson, and Ronald and Barbara Jean Porter of Joppa, Maryland; his beloved grandchildren, Jesse Porter and fiancé, Erin Mikan, Rachael (Porter) and Taylor Sulmonetti, Aaron Porter, Amanda Porter, Kristen Porter, Cheyanna Porter-Rizza, Katrina Porter, Stasia Porter, Morgan Porter, and Shane Porter; as well as his great-grandchildren, Evelina and Lucille Porter. These families, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends around the country will miss him dearly.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration of his life will be announced later. Please stay safe, healthy, and observe social distancing in these troubling times.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to of America and/or Emanuel Lutheran Church, Manchester, CT.To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close