Douglass Albert Barber
Douglass Albert Barber passed away on Nov. 26, 2020, at the age of 65 after a brief illness, surrounded by his family.

Doug was raised in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and New Canaan, and graduated from Central CT State College. His career started with many years at the CT State Receiving Home working with youth before he found his talent for sales, first with PepsiCo and then with Cox Communications before retiring in 2018. Doug enjoyed sports, playing football during his school years, and was an avid Giants fan. He excelled at downhill skiing, golfing, softball, target shooting and enjoyed boating. In everything that he did, he was gracious, fun loving, and made everyone around him feel comfortable and cared about. With a wonderful sense of humor, everyone enjoyed Doug's company. Known as a "great guy", he always had something nice to say about everyone. Nothing made him prouder than his two children and he lived for his times to be Pops to his two grandsons.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Lauri Gil Barber; his son David Barber and wife, Paige; grandsons Wesley and Luke; daughter Lindsey Barber and fiancé, Chris Bussett; his sister Carrie and Ed Wienckowski; and his brothers Chris and Priscilla Barber, and Jeff and Myong Barber; and many nieces, nephews and a loving in-law family. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Joy and Albert Barber; and his nephew, Sean Forshay.

Due to COVID restrictions, a small service will be held on Dec. 4 from 4-6 p.m. The service will also be streamed virtually. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in his memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities of CT. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Leete-Stevens Family Funeral Homes.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2020.
