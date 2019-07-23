Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane "Blub" Farrell. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Prayer Service 3:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Duane "Blub" Farrell, 67, of Vernon, beloved husband of 42 years to Cindy (Lashway) Farrell, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 13, 2019.



Born in Bar Harbor, Maine, the son of the late Atwood and Marguerite (Smith) Farrell. Duane grew up in Rockville and was a graduate of Rockville High School class of 1969. He was a resident of Manchester for over 20 years where he raised his two daughters, then moved back to Vernon in the early 2000s. Duane retired in January of this year from Unas Grinding, Inc. in East Hartford after 44 years where he worked as a machinist. He was a diehard Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Rams and Lakers fan.



Blub, as he was known by his grandchildren, family, and close friends, liked listening to music and going to the beach, but he especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren watching their athletic endeavors, talking about the latest movies, sport facts, and just being able to spend time with them. Throughout his years he enjoyed many hobbies such as collecting comics, vinyl records, model cars and airplanes, building model trains, and participating in fantasy sports.



In addition to the love of his life, he is survived by his two daughters, Christine Goulet and her husband, Bruce, of Vernon, and Erika Wells and her husband, Bret, of Tolland; his four grandchildren, Taylor, Alexzandria, Anthony, and AJ; his siblings, Cheryl Tigno and her husband, Paul, of Vernon, Robin Farrell of Florida, Mark Farrell and his wife, Joyce, of Stafford, Patrick Farrell of Florida, Kimberly Hockla and her husband, Roger, of Stafford, and Colleen Breton of Stafford; his mother-in-law, Kathleen M. Lashway of Vernon; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored.



His family will receive friends for memorial calling hours Saturday, July 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 3 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, or to the , 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.



