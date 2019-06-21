Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Send Flowers Obituary

Duane Robert Shaw, 63, of Suffield, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, surrounded by his family and dog, Callie, after putting up a noble fight against brain cancer.



Shaw was born Jan. 16, 1956, in Granby, to Laurel and Alice (Sligar) Shaw. He is remembered as: a man of few words who could always be found whistling a tune and puttering in his garage; a proud Papa to five grandkids; a jack of all trades and a talented carpenter who could jerry-rig just about anything from his custom saw to his coffee pot switch at the side of his bed; and a gifted musician who could pick up any instrument and play. He was always a part of a band, including Radio Ranch, Big Foot Melvin, Split Decision, The Gettin' Even Band, Pass the Hat, and The Mood Elevators. He could always get a crowd going with his rendition of "Great Balls of Fire." He was a landfill legend who could be found looking for his latest project for his "lovely." She had the idea and he had the know-how. A special thanks to Elaine from Masonicare for taking care of Duane and his family during this difficult time.



Shaw is survived by the love of his life, wife Mary Calcasola of Suffield; children Charlie Bermani of Boston, Emmye Thoren and spouse, Timothy, of Suffield, and Tony Bermani and spouse, Kim, of Suffield; grandchildren Gabe, Tristan, Stella, Layla, and Wesley of Suffield; siblings Sharon, David, Lynn, Tammy, and Gary; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. North, Suffield.



A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, June 24, noon to 4 p.m. at the Suffield Sportsman Club in West Suffield.



For directions or condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Published in Journal Inquirer from June 21 to June 25, 2019

