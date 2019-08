Dwight H. Slocum Sr. was born Aug. 16, 1932, and passed away Aug. 17, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of East Hartford and proud dad to Patricia Hohmann, her husband, Gregory, Dwight H. Slocum Jr., Pamela Slocum and Dawn LaCroix; loving companion of Cindy Jarvis; a brother to Kenneth Slocum; predeceased by brother, Louis Slocum; and a sister, Marjorie Wooldridge; uncle to several nieces and nephews, with a special shout out to nephew, Buzz Wooldridge; grandparent of six; great-grandparent of seven; lifelong dear friend to Stevie Wednichuk; master mason for 50 years, lifetime member of the VFW, and faithful member of the Salvation Army Church.Dwight was also a Korean War veteran , EMT, firefighter, legendary crane operator, leather craftsman and motorcycle enthusiast.In lieu of flowers, we would like to request donations to Wickham Park in his honor. Dwight had a special history with the park, He spoke with pride about his crane work in the 1960s assisting the Portuguese immigrants in placing the boulders on the perimeter of the Oriental Garden pond.There will be a memorial service held at Wickham Park in the Emerald Room Sunday, Sept. 1. Please join us for the 4 p.m. memorial service which will be followed by food and refreshments, ending at 7 p.m. Ask the Wickham Park Gate ranger for directions to Dwight Slocum's memorial.At a later date-there will be a private burial where Dwight will join his fellow veterans at Silver Lane Cemetery and receive full military honors in the company of family and loving companion, Cindy Jarvis.John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for more information, please visit