Dwight Stone, 85, passed on to the angels and heaven on May 10, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born in Keene, New Hampshire., Manchester, Connecticut was home with wife of 38 years until settling in Osprey, Florida ,a few years ago. In heaven, he joins his mother, Grace; father, Howard; brother, Roger, and sister, Joyce.Dwight graduated from Keene High School in 1952 and the University of New Hampshire in 1957 with a bachelor's in mechanical engineering. He was employed for 30 years by UTC (Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and Turbo Power and Marine Systems) followed by 10 years at NERAC, a computer patent search firm.Dwight is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen Stone, and four children, including sons Gary, Richard, and Mark, and a daughter, Catherine. He was also a loving father to step-daughters Laura Raymond and Pamela John. Dwight leaves seven grandchildren, Nathan and wife, Karen, Stone, Mitchell Stone, Jessica Stone, Jordan Graves, Evan Graves, Olivia Boucher, and Mia Pomerenke and her husband, Joshua; six great-grandchildren, Logan, Kali, Parker, Greta, Emeline, and Hanley, and many nieces and nephews.A gentle and harmonious soul, Dwight was a friend to everyone and he magically found the good in every situation. Dwight's many passions included sailing, fishing, and playing piano by ear. He frequently treated people to his famous stories and amusing anecdotes. Dwight and his wife, Karen, were avid sailors, sailing out of Niantic/Waterford for 25 years before retiring from boating in 2006. They were members of Smith Cove Yacht Club for many years and sailed from Nantucket to Long Island. Block Island provided much of their sailing before retiring their beloved best and last boat, a 36-foot Beneteau. Dwight enjoyed lake and ocean fishing and the companionship of his "best buddy,' the family maltese, Princess, who almost always traveled and sailed with him and his wife. He will be missed by current maltese, Max, who gave him great comfort in recent years.Dwight blessed us with many beautiful memories of which we are thankful.A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date in Connecticut.