E. Thomas "Tom' McKinney, 77, of Vernon, beloved husband of Deborah (Begg) McKinney passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2020, at Evergreen Health Care Center.Born April 3, 1943, in Hartford, son of the late Everett and Lois McKinney. Tom was a graduate of Manchester High School. He continued his family business Kleerwater Company for several years before his son took over. Tom retired as the Grounds Foreman of St. Francis Hospital. Tom's hobbies, talents, and interests ranged from being an accomplished violinist, a talented sketch artist to restoring and driving a large collection of antique trucks and tractors and participating in numerous truck shows. He was a member of many clubs and organizations such as, both the Bolton and Vernon Fire Departments, Bolton Lions Club, Washington Loyal Orange Lodge 117, Omar, Oasis, and Sphinx Shrine Clubs, and the Masonic Uriel Lodge 24. Year after year Tom actively participated in Shriner parades and could easily be spotted driving a mini red firetruck in formation or cheerfully driving his 1948 yellow jeepster convertible.In addition to his wife of 56 years, Tom is survived by his sons, Tommy McKinney and his wife, Meg, and Rick McKinney and his wife, Chris, all of Vernon. He was a loving papa to his grandchildren, Taylor, Ryan, and Brandon. He also leaves a sister, Jane Tait. He was predeceased by his cherished granddaughter, Kayla Marie McKinney.A graveside service to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m. at Valley Falls Cemetery, Vernon. Per the state mandate face covering or masks will be required, also to honor Tom please do as he would wish and wear casual attire.The McKinney family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to each and every staff member at Evergreen Health Care Center for the outstanding care and attention that "Everett" received.Memorial donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Bolton Fire Department, 168 Bolton Center Road, Bolton, CT 06043, Vernon Fire Department, P.O. Box 951, Vernon, CT 06066, or Evergreen Healthcare Center, Recreation Dept., 205 Chestnut Hill Road, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.For online expressions of sympathy, please visit