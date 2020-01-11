Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Earl A. Reichle, of South Windsor, beloved husband, father, friend, and farmer passed away on Jan. 7, 2020. Born on April 10, 1926, he spent his entire life tending to those around him, as well as to the land. As the proud owner of Reichle Farms for over 75 years, Earl grew thousands of acres of potatoes, corn, squash, and countless other vegetables, providing food for millions of people.



Along with his wife, Barbara, Earl established The Corn Crib in 1968 on Buckland Road in South Windsor and sold their vegetables locally. Reichle Farms produce was also wholesaled to numerous grocery stores and markets throughout the country, feeding more people than imaginable.



Right up to the age of 93, you could usually find Earl in one of his fields, driving tractors, checking on the crops, or in his warehouse office reading a large variety of publications including his favorites: The Wall Street Journal and Lancaster Farming. Adorning his office wall is a note he wrote years ago, with the words, "Don't measure wealth with money." Earl loved the simple things in life, like eating an ear of corn straight from the stalk, a dark German beer, a well-worn pair of overalls, or a long conversation with a good friend. His knowledge of the world around him was surpassed only by the amount of love he had for his family.



Predeceased by his cherished daughter, Janet, (nearly 6 months to the day), they now rest peacefully together, enjoying each other's company in Heaven, with his brothers, Franny and Ernie, his sisters, Liz and Marge, as well as his mother, Margaret (Niefnecker), and father, John.



Earl leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara (Struthers), his son-in-law, David Grzybowski of South Windsor, and his four sons and wives, Karl and, Jayne of South Windsor, Eric of East Windsor, Gary and Priscilla of Aurora, Colorado, and Glenn and Randi of East Windsor. Additionally, Earl leaves behind his treasured grandchildren, Laura, Serena, Eric Cole, Kevin, Alan, Brian, Maegan, Sarah, Hannah, Ursula, and Kaitlyn, as well as his great-grandson, Mason.



As Earl always believed, his greatest riches came in the form of family and friendship. His wealth will be left to all who were fortunate enough to have known and loved him.



Please join Earl's family on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, East Windsor, CT.



Donations in Earl's memory may be made to Connecticut Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002-1342 or



