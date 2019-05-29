Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl D. Fortin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Earl D. Fortin beloved husband of Sally Fortin passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Ellington Wednesday, May 22, 2019.



He was born Dec. 31, 1942, in Hartford, son of the late James F. Fortin and Edna (Buchanan) Fortin.



Earl was a kind, caring devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was known by some as the "Magic Man". He loved doing magic tricks and making people happy. It wasn't odd to see Earl make a handkerchief disappear or a flower appear getting the attention of a child or even an adult sitting across the room from him. He had the special gift for making people smile and laugh.



Earl loved spending his winters in Florida with his wife Sally. They enjoyed their time together at the boardwalk at Johns Pass or walking on the beach.



When home in Ellington, Earl enjoyed riding his 1988 Honda Gold Wing Trike. He also enjoyed fishing, going to tag sales, playing with gadgets, tinkering with toys or fixing something that needed to be fixed. Earl was the "Mr. Fix it" of all and still hangs the sign in his workshop "Grandpa's Work Shop, Toys Fixed Here." He would spend afternoons with his grandchildren, playing games or sitting on his back deck watching them play basketball or riding their dirt bikes in the backfield.



Earl spent much of his time being with his friends and family, whether at the Legion in Florida, TKB, Maple Grove, senior center or backyard barbecues.



Earl was a fun, loving guy filled with love and light who touched so many in so many ways. His memory will be forever in our hearts and his stories will live forever. 410-Forever.



In addition to his wife, Sally, Earl is survived by his three children, Wesley Fortin of Vernon, Lisa Cortese and her husband, Pasquale, of Tolland, and MaryKate Royce and her husband, Mike, of Ellington.



Earl also leaves his extended family, Christine Dill of Illinois, Kerry Uzell, Jaime Summers, and Debbie MacCoy, all of Vernon, Karen Violette of Ellington, and Melinda Connors of Massachusetts; his grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Angela, Cassandra, and Pasquale Cortese of Tolland, Michael James and Daniel Royce of Ellington, Roland, Nicholas, and Marissa Violette of Ellington, and Francesca Palazzo of Massachusetts; his brother-in-law Richard Malone of Ellington; cousin Lynn Boone of Vernon; and a special friend, Trisha Sartain of Vernon; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard, James, and Paul; and his granddaughter, Cristina.



Donations in the memory of Earl may be made to Cornerstone, P.O. Box 2036, Rockville, CT 06066.



No calling hours per the wishes of Earl.



A celebration of Earl's life will be held June 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the TKB Club, 1 Vernon Ave., Rockville.



For online condolences, please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







