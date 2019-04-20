Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl S. Leighton Sr.. View Sign





Born in Lancaster, New Hampshire, the son of the late Sidney and Mabel (Holloway) Leighton, he grew up and lived in Vermont before moving to Vernon in 1960. Prior to his retirement in 1992, Earl was employed as an electrician for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford for 32 years and after his retirement, he worked at Conyers True Value Hardware Store in Manchester for 20 years. Earl was an Eagle Scout and former Scoutmaster in New York. He coached Little League baseball in Vernon for over 20 years. Earl loved bowling, fishing, hunting, and camping with his family. He was proud of his family and enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Earl Leighton Jr. and his wife, Deborah of Vernon, Ron Leighton of Vernon, Jim Leighton and his wife, Noreen of Vernon, and Jill Paradis and her husband, Kevin of South Windsor; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his son-in-law, Gene Desrosiers of Knoxville, Tennessee. He was predeceased by his daughter, Brenda Desrosiers; and his sister.



His family will receive friends for memorial calling hours Tuesday, April 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83),Vernon.



Funeral services and burial are private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Earl's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, or to the , 1463 Highland Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410.



