Edith Bratsnyder Tracy, 96, of Broad Brook, died Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
She was born July 23, 1923, in Manchester to the late Julius and Minetta (Rockwell) Bratsnyder. She retired from the Hamilton Standard Credit Union. Edith enjoyed her many years of square dancing with various area clubs. She was an avid gardener and quilter.
She is survived by her children, Claudia Wagner and her husband, Gerald, Thomas Tracy and his wife, Deborah, Douglas Tracy and his wife, Susan; and her grandchildren, Jennifer Tracy Hall, Tracy Wagner, Robert and Meghan Wagner, and Mandy and Justin Hegedus; as well as her great-grandchildren, Bailey and Grove Wagner. She also leaves behind her very dear friend, Charles Kingsbury. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Tracy in 1993; and her younger sister, Janet Crealey.
There will be no services at this time.
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor has been entrusted with Edith's care.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020