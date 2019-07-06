Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edith S. (Williams) Schoell was freed of the constraints associated with age and declining health May 10, 2019. She passed peacefully at her home in Manchester.



As we looked back at her life, we discovered a remarkable woman. Not everyone was aware of the depth and breadth of her life experiences.



She was born at her parent's home in Manchester Aug. 2, 1932. She was raised in Manchester, attended Manchester schools, and became an enthusiastic member of the Manchester Grange 31 at the age of 14. Her Manchester Grange service included the offices of lecturer, master, and secretary. She was also past master and lecture of East Central Pomona Grange 3, past lecturer and past seccretary of the Connecticut State Grange. Before her passing she was the Connecticut State Grange historian.



She was skilled at the keyboard (not the computer one) and enjoyed playing the organ and accordion most of all. In researching her life we found numerous mentions of her accordion recitals performed for the benefit of the Grange and other groups.



Unknown to many of us younger family members, she became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2004, Orford Parish-Pitkin Chapter. Edith became the chapter chaplain in 2006 and served in that position until the time of her death. As the chaplain she opened and closed chapter meetings with a prayer. She was very active at keeping up with the older members' birthday, holiday, sympathy, and get well cards. As stated by the regent of the chapter, "She was one of those members who attended every meeting until her health declined in the past couple of years. She was a true lady who was that rare combination of a kind hearted soul with iron determination."



Aside from these organizations, she was an independent and self-sufficient soul. Gardening was another passion that she pursued, maintaining her small orchard of apple trees and berries, putting in a few vegetable plants each season. Giving away apples in the fall was something she enjoyed, and those close to her almost grew tired of the non-stop baking of apple pie, apple crisp, and the like. She maintained her own yard and seldom reached out to others to do what she felt she could do.



Her career took her from the small community of Manchester to a stint with the U.S. Foreign Service in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. Her independence was demonstrated when she had her own personal car shipped to Yugoslavia so that she could sightsee.



Upon returning to the U.S., he connected with attorney Elliott Rosenberg and began a long and happy career as a legal secretary with his firm. As Mr. Rosenberg stated, "She was a very private person who seemed to enjoy inclusion in our many family celebrations, but yet always called me Mr. Rosenberg and my wife, Meryl, Mrs. Rosenberg. Anything less than a formal address was unacceptable to her. People like Edith are a rarity in this day and age and we surely will miss her."



A picture found in her wallet was of her sitting on a camel in front of the pyramids in Egypt. Shortly after her marriage in 1967, she and husband John ventured off on a tour of India where she had the opportunity to ride an elephant. She later traveled extensively in the U.S. and Europe.



This is just a sampling of her life and does not do it justice. She was a unique individual - strong willed, very conventional yet in many ways very unconventional for her time. We will all remember her dearly.



Edith is survived by her brother, John Williams of Cottage Grove, Oregon; was predeceased by her husband, John E. Schoell of Port Charlotte, Florida; brother, Roger G. Williams of Los Angeles, California; and sister, Barbara (Williams) Tulis of Willington. She is also survived by her sister's children, nephews Ralph H. Tulis of Willington, Steven A. Tulis of Manchester; and niece, Susan E. Tulis of Carbondale, Illinois; as well as her brother Roger's wife, Frances of Temecula, California, their children (Edith's nieces) Cynthia (Williams) Weyl of Newport, Washington and Janet (Williams) Colburn of Temecula. Edith was also predeceased by Roger's oldest daughter, Elizabeth (Williams) Tryon.



At Edith's request no services were held and interment in the Wapping Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in her name are suggested - perhaps the Nature Conservancy or any similar organization of your choosing.











Edith S. (Williams) Schoell was freed of the constraints associated with age and declining health May 10, 2019. She passed peacefully at her home in Manchester.As we looked back at her life, we discovered a remarkable woman. Not everyone was aware of the depth and breadth of her life experiences.She was born at her parent's home in Manchester Aug. 2, 1932. She was raised in Manchester, attended Manchester schools, and became an enthusiastic member of the Manchester Grange 31 at the age of 14. Her Manchester Grange service included the offices of lecturer, master, and secretary. She was also past master and lecture of East Central Pomona Grange 3, past lecturer and past seccretary of the Connecticut State Grange. Before her passing she was the Connecticut State Grange historian.She was skilled at the keyboard (not the computer one) and enjoyed playing the organ and accordion most of all. In researching her life we found numerous mentions of her accordion recitals performed for the benefit of the Grange and other groups.Unknown to many of us younger family members, she became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2004, Orford Parish-Pitkin Chapter. Edith became the chapter chaplain in 2006 and served in that position until the time of her death. As the chaplain she opened and closed chapter meetings with a prayer. She was very active at keeping up with the older members' birthday, holiday, sympathy, and get well cards. As stated by the regent of the chapter, "She was one of those members who attended every meeting until her health declined in the past couple of years. She was a true lady who was that rare combination of a kind hearted soul with iron determination."Aside from these organizations, she was an independent and self-sufficient soul. Gardening was another passion that she pursued, maintaining her small orchard of apple trees and berries, putting in a few vegetable plants each season. Giving away apples in the fall was something she enjoyed, and those close to her almost grew tired of the non-stop baking of apple pie, apple crisp, and the like. She maintained her own yard and seldom reached out to others to do what she felt she could do.Her career took her from the small community of Manchester to a stint with the U.S. Foreign Service in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. Her independence was demonstrated when she had her own personal car shipped to Yugoslavia so that she could sightsee.Upon returning to the U.S., he connected with attorney Elliott Rosenberg and began a long and happy career as a legal secretary with his firm. As Mr. Rosenberg stated, "She was a very private person who seemed to enjoy inclusion in our many family celebrations, but yet always called me Mr. Rosenberg and my wife, Meryl, Mrs. Rosenberg. Anything less than a formal address was unacceptable to her. People like Edith are a rarity in this day and age and we surely will miss her."A picture found in her wallet was of her sitting on a camel in front of the pyramids in Egypt. Shortly after her marriage in 1967, she and husband John ventured off on a tour of India where she had the opportunity to ride an elephant. She later traveled extensively in the U.S. and Europe.This is just a sampling of her life and does not do it justice. She was a unique individual - strong willed, very conventional yet in many ways very unconventional for her time. We will all remember her dearly.Edith is survived by her brother, John Williams of Cottage Grove, Oregon; was predeceased by her husband, John E. Schoell of Port Charlotte, Florida; brother, Roger G. Williams of Los Angeles, California; and sister, Barbara (Williams) Tulis of Willington. She is also survived by her sister's children, nephews Ralph H. Tulis of Willington, Steven A. Tulis of Manchester; and niece, Susan E. Tulis of Carbondale, Illinois; as well as her brother Roger's wife, Frances of Temecula, California, their children (Edith's nieces) Cynthia (Williams) Weyl of Newport, Washington and Janet (Williams) Colburn of Temecula. Edith was also predeceased by Roger's oldest daughter, Elizabeth (Williams) Tryon.At Edith's request no services were held and interment in the Wapping Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in her name are suggested - perhaps the Nature Conservancy or any similar organization of your choosing. Published in Journal Inquirer from July 6 to July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close