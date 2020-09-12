Edith (Rege) Waterfield passed away at her home on Sept. 2, 2020, at the age of 99.



Edith was born Nov. 22, 1920, in Patterson, New Jersey. She was the only child of the late Remo and Adele (Sella) Rege and grew up in Patterson. After high school she was proud to have worked as a secretary at Wright Aeronautical, the same company that employed her father as a master toolmaker. She married the late Commander Willard F. Waterfield Jr. USN in June 1943. They were married for 55 years until his death in 1998 with most of their married life spent living at various Naval bases in the U.S. and abroad. When her husband retired from the Navy in 1966 they settled in Manchester. Edith frequently recalled their time spent at Patuxent River Naval Test Pilot School when she and her husband became acquainted with several of the original Mercury and Apollo astronauts. For many years Edith volunteered for the Red Cross blood mobile. She was an active member of both Saint Bridget and now Saint Bartholomew Churches in Manchester. She was part of the Rosary Committee for many years and in her 60's and 70's made many pilgrimages to the Holy Land and to Medjegorje. Edith was affectionately nicknamed "Kermie" by grandchildren Paul and Kelly during a trip to Disney World when she wore a hat similar to one worn by the Muppet character Kermit the Frog.



She will be sadly missed by her children, Eileen and her husband, Fran Kocum of Glastonbury, her son, Willard F. Waterfield III and his wife, Kirsten of Cornwall New York; her grandchildren Paul Kocum and his wife, Laura of Madison Wisconsin, Kelly (Kocum) and her husband, Peter Tuthill of Lakeville, Emily (Waterfield) and her husband, Tom Buttner of Cornwall. and Mary (Waterfield) and her husband, Frank Kernan of Cornwall. She also leaves great-grandchildren, Michaela, Brady and Sean Kocum of Madison, Eli and William Tuthill of Lakeville, and Amelia Buttner of Cornwall.



A memorial Mass will be held at St. Bartholomew's Church, Manchester on Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m.





