Edmund Quatrale "Ed" passed "beyond the stars" at the ripe age of 93, on Oct. 23rd, 2019 - a crisp apple harvest Autumn day.



He was born on May 13, 1926, to Italian immigrant parents, one of 10 children. His planning, steadfastness, resilience, and stubbornness allowed him to live independently in his own home on his own terms, with help from family, friends, and caretakers, until his life transition. Ed aspired to be "Sisu"-a Finnish concept held by Finns to express their national character-described as stoic determination, tenacity of purpose, grit, bravery, resilience, and hardiness. Ed exhibited all of these traits though he is of Italian descent. Though Ed could be serious, practical, and somewhat bossy, he also possessed a wry wit- joking up until the end. His favorite curse word was "Oshkaleka Hystenapa"-words of unknown origin, which he said means, "Smell my belly button." Ed's passion was acquiring information and enjoying a good debate, which he would typically win. History, politics, and geography were his top interests. Though Ed hoped to be present for the outcome of the impeachment process and the next presidential election, we are all convinced that he will continue to keep up to date wherever he is. Ed and his wife, Bette Quatrale-a community journalist and photographer-were a perfect match until her untimely death at the age of 50. During their marriage of 27 years she researched and wrote the news and he enthusiastically read it.



Ed's four children and their families invite you to join them for the celebration of life service at St. Matthew Church in Tolland, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, as well as the following celebration of life reception. Burial of his ashes beside his wife Beatrice Elizabeth Quatrale, in Skungamaug Cemetery in Tolland, will occur at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Donations in memory of Ed can be made to the Arts of Tolland Scholarship Fund.







Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019

