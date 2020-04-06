Edna L. Gutierrez, 89, beloved wife to Carlos C. Gutierrez, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Edna was born in North Carolina on Oct. 20, 1930, the daughter to the late Howard and Bessie Queen. She made her home in Enfield with her husband and was a faithful communicant of St. Patrick Church. Edna will be missed by many and remembered by her infectious smile that she always wore.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Terri Chasse and her husband, Steven, of Suffield, and Ron Gutierrez and his wife, Asako, of Oceanside, California; grandchildren, Jeffrey Gutierrez, Angela Savage, and Melina Denno; and six great-grandchildren; and seven siblings. Edna was predeceased by her grandson, Kenny Gutierrez, and two of her siblings.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date in honor of Edna's life.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2020