Ednamae Margaret Gaskell, 80, of Enfield, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020, with her loving family by her side.Edna was born in Sheldon Springs, Vermont, and was the first child of Joseph and Gladys Tetreault Demers. The family later moved to Enfield where she became a lifelong resident. She was a 1957 graduate of Our Lady of Angels Academy High School and attended the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford. Growing up in Hazardville, she met the love of her life, Richard Gaskell, while attending grammar school. They married in 1958, started a family and settled into Southwood Acres. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church. Edna loved being a mother and was happiest in the company of her family and friends. She worked part time at the Enfield Dairy Bar and liked to create the largest ice cream cones children could hold. Once her boys got older, she started a full-time career at Camp Hartell's Supply Depot for the Connecticut Army National Guard. In 2007, she retired with 20 years of service and received an award in recognition of her honorable work. Edna was a wonderful cook and baker who cherished holiday celebrations. She enjoyed taking care of everyone that came to the house and sat at her table. She had a great appreciation for history and could often be found prospecting a good tag sale for local farm antiques.Edna was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her five sons, Richard Jr. and Maria of Cheshire, Kenneth of Tennessee, David and Janice of Somers, Mark and Susan Michalek of Enfield, and Patrick and Deborah of Enfield; her grandchildren, Amber and her husband, Jonathan, Craig, Ryan, Austin and his wife, Paige, Kara, Kyle, Jenna, Gabriel, Sheldon and his fiance, Jenny, and Casey; her two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Nathan; a brother, Jean and Maureen Demers of Florida; her sisters, Jacqueline and Frank Proto of Windsor Locks, Brenda Gaylord and Bill Abbe of East Windsor, and Roberta Darby of Enfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Richard Gaskell; her infant daughter, Mary Kathleen; and her sister, Betty-Ann Reilly.A special thanks to Mark and Susan for the many years of devoted care and compassion for Edna during her struggle with dementia. The family would also like to thank the staff at Companions & Homemakers and VITAS Healthcare Hospice for their help and support.Due to the current health crisis and restrictions in place, all funeral services and burial will be private with no calling hours. A celebration of life memorial will be announced at a later date when friends and family can safely gather.Condolences to the family can be made by visitingDonations may be made in Edna's memory to Enfield Loaves and Fishes, 860-741-0226or The Enfield Food Shelf, 860-741-7321Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels is handling all arrangements.