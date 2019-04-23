Edward A. Carnelli Sr.

Obituary
Edward A. Carnelli Sr. "Whitey," 89, of Glastonbury, beloved husband of Diane (Bagley) Carnelli, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.

Born Feb. 4, 1930, in Hartford, son of the late Anthony and Theresa (DelMastro) Carnelli, he had lived in Glastonbury for the past 40 years. He worked for the Hartford Insurance Group for 30 year and retired as a locksmith in 1993. Ed served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW Post 7330 and the Korean War Veterans Association. He was a Red Sox, Patriots, and UConn Women's Basketball fan.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Edward Carnelli Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Vernon; three daughters, Lynne Gola and her husband, Greg, of Florida, Donna Carnelli of Vernon, Heather Sharp and her husband, Michael, of Vernon; a sister, Elizabeth Kenyon of Ellington; a brother, James Carnelli of Newington; a goddaughter, Judy Burt of East Hartford; four grandchildren, Amy, Jessica, Gracie, and Bella; and four great-grandchildren, Darianna, Ashley, Kaitlyn, and Zachary; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his four brothers, Anthony Jr., Donald, Robert, and George Carnelli; and two sisters, Michelena Taylor and Margaret Carnelli.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. in St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Road, Glastonbury. Burial with military honors will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester.

Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, Wednesday, April 24, from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019
