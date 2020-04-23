Edward A. Mathieson

Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Westford Hill Cemetery
Ashford, CT
Edward A. Mathieson, 83, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

He was born in Hartford, son of the late James and Irma (Walters) Mathieson. Ed served in the United States Army Reserves, and had worked as a lab courier at Johnson Memorial Hospital before retirement. In his spare time, Ed greatly enjoyed playing pingpong.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, June (Cloutier) Mathieson; three sons, Glenn Mathieson, Kirk Mathieson and his wife, Christine, and Brent Mathieson and his wife, Jennifer; four grandchildren, Tucker, Keagen, Marissa, and Sarah; and his sister, Janet MacGillvary and her husband, Doug. He was predeceased by his daughter, Michelle Baker.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, at 2 p.m. at Westford Hill Cemetery, Ashford.

Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or directions, please visit

Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020
