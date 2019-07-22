Edward Duncan, 67, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 19, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield.
Born in Springfield, son of the late Arthur and Marjorie (Benoit) Duncan, he lived in Enfield for 11 years and previously resided in Springfield. Edward worked as a machine operator for American Saw in East Longmeadow. He was an avid lover of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Bean) Duncan; three brothers; Arthur J. Duncan, Steven Duncan, Richard Duncan; a sister-in-law, Susan Duncan; and a nephew, Brian Duncan.
He leaves two daughters, Trish Morse and her husband, Matt, of Enfield, Maureen Duncan of New Haven; a grandson, Matthew Morse; a brother, David Duncan of West Springfield; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Duncan and Carol Pixley; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The funeral services will be Thursday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, followed by burial in Hillcrest Park Cemetery in Springfield.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 24, at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
To leave an online condolence message, or for more information visit
www.brownememorialchapels.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 22 to July 26, 2019