Edward F. Balskus, 82, formerly of East Hartford, beloved husband of CarylAnn (Drach) Balskus, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Kimberly Hall North, Windsor.



Edward was born in Hartford, on Aug. 2, 1937, son of the late Casimer and Sophie (Jencius) Balskus. He graduated with his Catholic education from Holy Trinity High School and served with the U.S. Army National Guard. He married CarylAnn Drach on Oct. 15, 1960, in Cortland, New York, settling in East Hartford. He worked hard to save money for a new house in 1961 where they lived and raised a family for almost 60 years. Edward worked for New England Upholstery Supply Co. and retired as a manager after many years of dedicated service.



Edward was immensely proud of his Lithuanian heritage and was dedicated to his growing family. A devout Catholic, Edward was a longtime active parishioner of both St. Isaac Jogues and Holy Trinity Catholic Church and took pride singing in the choirs. Edward was a member of the Knights of Lithuania. He lived the principles he learned in his education: love of Christ, honesty, and a giving and loving heart. A kind, caring, loving, and devoted son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, he will be dearly missed by all those who knew him in his life. Edward was especially happy gardening and spending time with his extended family at Otisco Lake in New York and traveling to many places and countries with a group of close friends including his high school classmate, Alex Yusinas and Diane Yusinas (both deceased).



Along with his wife of over 59 years, CarylAnn Balskus, he leaves his six children (girl-boy-girl-boy-girl-boy), Larisa L. Zagorski of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and her partner, Dana Christensen, of Windsorville, E. John Balskus and his wife, Stacey, of Hebron, Lauraine C. Ross of Bolton, Joseph C. Balskus and his wife, Pamela, of Portland, Caryl S. Balskus and her husband, Glenn, of Tolland, and Thomas P. Balskus and his wife, Donna, of Bolton; his brother, Vyto Balskus and his wife, Angela, of West Hartford and their daughter, Ingrid, of Boston; 11 grandchildren; 11 great -grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Charles Drach of Cortland; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves very dear and lifelong friends, Marty and Judy Obernesser of Jupiter, Florida. He was predeceased by his cousin, Stanley Rogers, and a great-grandson, Tashawn Whittaker.



A private graveside service for the family will be held at Silver Lane Cemetery in East Hartford. His family will celebrate his life with a Memorial Mass at Holy Trinity Church later this year.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







