Edward F. Masterson Sr., 86, formerly of Ellington and loving husband of 65 years to the late Shirley (Malecky) Masterson passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Rita (Doyle) Masterson and his sister, Ellen Holmes.
Ed was born in Boston, and his family later relocated to Connecticut. Ed and Shirley started dating while attending Glastonbury High School. Ed was a star athlete, excelling in basketball and soccer. After graduating from high school, Ed entered the Army. His athletic ability even followed him into the service where he had the opportunity to play against NBA Hall of Famer, Elgin Baylor. Ed and Shirley got married in Seattle; and after he fulfilled his military service he returned home to Glastonbury. Ed and Shirley had six children and built a home in East Hartford then moved to Ellington where they lived for many years. Ed started his bricklaying career through a mason's apprentice program and won the Connecticut State Bricklaying Competition in 1958. He owned a mason contracting business with his brother-in-law and then later worked on his own. It was during this time that he met his co-worker Charlie Kehoe and they became lifelong friends. Ed also built chimneys and his craftsmanship can be found throughout the Greater Hartford area. Ed enjoyed watching sports including baseball, golf and especially the UConn men's and women's basketball teams. As his work career winded down, Ed and Shirley bought a home in New Port Richey, Florida and eventually built their dream home on the 15th green at the Magnolia Valley Country Club. They enjoyed playing golf and Ed joined the "Bandits," a group of neighbors who golfed several times a week. He even made the elusive hole-in-one.
Ed is survived by his son, Bradford Masterson and his wife, Pamela, of Ellington and their children, Brandon and Lyndsey; his son, Michael Masterson of Florida; his son, Edward Masterson Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of Eastford, and his son, Scott; his daughter, Kathleen Payzant and her husband, Stephen, of Ellington and their children, Courtney, Cameron, and Catherine; his daughter, Nancy Wandzy of Broad Brook and her children, Katie and Emma; his son, John Masterson and his wife, Joan, of Ellington and his children, Meghan and Kelsey. He also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Mary Malecky of East Hartford, and Lois Malecky of Florida; brother-in-law Bob Holmes of Glastonbury; and many nieces and nephews.
Ed was a hardworking, kind, easy going, and generous man with strong family values. He was always available to help family and friends with masonry jobs. Ed adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he was their beloved "Papa." Ed's passing was the final chapter of a seven decades long love story. What started as dating in high school became a lifetime of love and commitment. It was always "Ed and Shirl" or "Shirl and Ed," whatever way you said it, it didn't matter, they were inseparable. They are now together again.
Funeral services will be private with no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
For online condolences, please visitwww.mulryanfh.com