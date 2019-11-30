Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward G. Churilla, 89, of Bolton, husband to the late Eleanor M. (Palmer) Churilla, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 26, 2019.



Ed was born on March 21, 1930, in Homestead, Pennsylvania to George and Mary (Kozak) Churilla. Ed grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from Manchester High School, Class of 1948. After high school, he entered the military where he proudly served his country in the Air Force. Ed worked for Kaman Aerospace for over 41 years. He was a member of the Eastern CT Darting Association, the Irish American Club in Glastonbury, Post 2046 in Manchester, and constable for the town of Bolton. In his spare time, Ed enjoyed playing darts for over 64 years, golfing, traveling abroad with his wife, bird watching, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His joking demeanor will be missed by his family and friends.



Ed is survived by his three children, Donna Lanzano and her husband, Ron of South Windsor, Katherine Legere and her husband, Roland of Scotland, and David Churilla and his partner, Lanny of San Diego, California; his brother Robert Churilla and wife, Jackie of Pennsylvania; his seven grandchildren, Jennifer Pelosi and her husband, Joseph, Matthew Churilla and his wife, Emily, Heather Lanzano and her husband, Allen, Sarah White and her husband, Andy, Benjamin Churilla, Caitlin Surrell and her wife, Alyssa, and Megan Legere; six great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kylie, Emma, Alexander, Jared and Jaden; along with nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Ed was predeceased by his son, Edward Churilla; and his grandson, Michael Churilla.



A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 35 Cold Springs Rd., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to the , P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.



To leave an online message of condolence, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







