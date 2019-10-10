Edward G. Stupcenski (1940 - 2019)
Obituary
Edward G. Stupcenski, 78, husband of Sheila (Jones) Stupcenski, of Manchester, formerly a longterm resident of East Hartford, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

He was born in Hartford and was son to the late Kasmer and Viola (Kawecki) Stupcenski. He graduated from Canton High School and University of Hartford. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was employed by Gray & Prior Machine Co., until his retirement.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Marsha (Werner) Hartlieb of East Hartford and Barbara (Willy) Feldstein of Granby, Mark (Brenda) Stupcenski of Tolland; four precious grandchildren, Sara and Rachel Feldstein, and Owen and Kyle Stupcenski; his sisters, Diane Anderson of Simsbury and Carol Parsell of Canton; and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Stanley Stupcenski and Priscilla Royer.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, Oct. 12. There will be a brief visiting time from 9:15 to 10 a.m., with worship beginning at 10 a.m. at St. John Episcopal Church, 523 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon. Burial with military honors will follow in its Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
