Edward Gabriel (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Adalbert's Cemetery
Belmont Avenue
Enfield, CT
Obituary
Edward Gabriel, 92, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Suffield House.

Son of the late Ignac and Katherine (Dymon) Gabriel, he was born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield Sept. 20, 1926, and was a long time resident of Enfield. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Following his years of service, he worked at Bridges Lumber for many years. One of Ed's greatest passions was drumming. He was a proud student of the late Joe Morello of the Dave Brubeck Band and played in a number of Polish bands throughout his life. He also enjoyed fly-fishing and was a member of the John Maciolek American Legion Post 154.

Edward is survived by his sister, E. Jean Zera of Florida; his nephew, Gary Zera and his wife, Ronnie, of Florida; his grandniece, Dr. Kristy Zera of California; his dear neighbors, the Cross family; his dear friend, and Tom Zera of Suffield; and his friends at the Whole Donut. He was predeceased by his niece, Joanie Zera.

A graveside service with military honors will be celebrated for Edward Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Belmont Avenue, Enfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to St Raymond Penefort Parish for St. Adalbert Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements.

For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
