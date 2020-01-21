Edward "Eddie" Grazik, 98, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Ed was born in Suffield, and although he lived most of his adult years in East Windsor, his heart remained in Suffield where he had many friends in the community and was active in the Knights of Columbus. Eddie loved to fly and served in the U.S. Navy Bureau of Navigation as a Second Class Aviation Radioman. As an avid ham radio operator, Eddie enjoyed communicating other operators around the globe and could probably tap out the Morse code in his sleep. Eddie worked for many years in the Connecticut State Labor Department, but always made himself available to friends when they requested his help with the repair of their televisions and radios. Eddie was an avid music-lover and talented musician and after his retirement he gave graciously of his time by volunteering to play at local nursing homes and community events.
Eddie was predeceased by his wife, Lillian (Giovanelli) Grazik; and sister Joanne Fillips. He is survived by a sister, Janine Rzasa; niece Barbara Barberie; and nephews Richard Rzasa and Robert Rzasa.
A private burial will be held by the family.
The Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020