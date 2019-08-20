Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward H. Mayer. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward H. Mayer, 70, of Somers, beloved husband of Audrey (Campbell) Mayer, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.



Born in Catskill, New York, Feb. 14, 1949, he was the son of the late Emil and Johanna (Cook) Mayer and grew up in New York before moving to Somers in 1971. Edward served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1970. He worked as a network distribution technician for AT&T for 38½ years before retiring in 2008. He was a communicant of All Saints Church as well as a member of American Legion Post 101 in Somers. Edward lived a life of service, to our country, to his family, and to his friends, and he will be deeply missed by so many family members and friends.



Besides his beloved wife of 51 years, Audrey, he leaves three loving children, Rebecca Alfano and her husband, Jesse, of Enfield, Sarah Masten and her husband, Christopher, of Somers, and Jeffrey Mayer and his wife, Mandy, of Stafford Springs; six cherished grandchildren, Zachary, Rosalie, and Travis Alfano, Natalie and Johanna Mayer, and Aaron Masten; and two sisters, Joan Keith and her husband, Hartford Keith, and Anne Aubertine. He was predeceased by his parents, Emil and Johanna Mayer; his in-laws, Francis and Gloria Campbell; his sister, Shirley Yantz; and his brother-in-law, Philip Aubertine.



His family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, School Street, Somers. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Somers Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-1849, or the American Legion Post 101, P.O. Box 101, Somers, CT 06071.



Edward H. Mayer, 70, of Somers, beloved husband of Audrey (Campbell) Mayer, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.Born in Catskill, New York, Feb. 14, 1949, he was the son of the late Emil and Johanna (Cook) Mayer and grew up in New York before moving to Somers in 1971. Edward served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1970. He worked as a network distribution technician for AT&T for 38½ years before retiring in 2008. He was a communicant of All Saints Church as well as a member of American Legion Post 101 in Somers. Edward lived a life of service, to our country, to his family, and to his friends, and he will be deeply missed by so many family members and friends.Besides his beloved wife of 51 years, Audrey, he leaves three loving children, Rebecca Alfano and her husband, Jesse, of Enfield, Sarah Masten and her husband, Christopher, of Somers, and Jeffrey Mayer and his wife, Mandy, of Stafford Springs; six cherished grandchildren, Zachary, Rosalie, and Travis Alfano, Natalie and Johanna Mayer, and Aaron Masten; and two sisters, Joan Keith and her husband, Hartford Keith, and Anne Aubertine. He was predeceased by his parents, Emil and Johanna Mayer; his in-laws, Francis and Gloria Campbell; his sister, Shirley Yantz; and his brother-in-law, Philip Aubertine.His family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, School Street, Somers. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Somers Center Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-1849, or the American Legion Post 101, P.O. Box 101, Somers, CT 06071.

