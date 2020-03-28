Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward H. Timbrell Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Edward H. Timbrell Jr., 89, on Monday, March 23, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Ed was born in New Britain on Jan. 13, 1931, son of the late Edward Timbrell Sr. and Ethel (Johnson) Timbrell.



Ed graduated from East Hartford High School and received his BS from Eastern Connecticut State University and his MS and CAGS from the University of Hartford. Upon graduation, he married the only woman he ever loved. Soon after marrying, Ed faithfully served in the armed forces, and was proud to be a U.S.



Ed was a gentle man and a gentleman; patient, kind, loving and a man of integrity. One of his teaching colleagues said, "He is a Mensch - an honorable, decent person, someone to admire, a person of character." He had a love of history and was an avid reader. He spent many hours supporting and attending his children's and grandchildren's activities over many years.



Ed loved people and had a special love for children, and always made time for them. He was a tireless advocate for people with disabilities, and encouraged his family to become involved with Camp Kennedy and The Instructors of the Handicapped in town.



After retiring, he volunteered in Manchester and Hartford schools. Ed served on the executive board of the Manchester Area Conference of Churches, the Lutz Children's Museum Board of Directors, was a long-term care ombudsman at Kimberly Hall in Windsor, and a member of the Manchester Historical Society and the New England Air Museum. He was also a member and served on many committees of North United Methodist Church.



Ed and his family traveled across the United States visiting 46 states, camped in many national parks, and enjoyed several trips to Canada. After retirement, Ed and Doris enjoyed traveling to many other countries.



He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Doris (Haviland) Timbrell; his three children, Cynthia Lepack and her husband, Carl; Rebecca Harris and her husband, David; and David Timbrell and his wife, Anne; and 7 grandchildren, all who loved him dearly, Dr. Ashley (Lepack) Dwyer, Melissa Lepack, Gregory Harris, Brendan Harris, Ryan Harris, Peter Timbrell, and Nicole Timbrell. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Howard Haviland Jr.; his sister-in-law, Harriet Gagnon; a special cousin, Raymond Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in law, Howard Haviland Sr.; mother-in-law, Edith (Schilling) Haviland; and his brother-in-law, Austin Harlow.



Ed's family would like to thank Hospice for their care and support and Dr. Carta and Dr. Naseer for the many years of excellent care they provided.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service and celebration of his life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Manchester Area Conference of Churches (MACC), 466 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040.



