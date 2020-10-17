1/
Edward J. Dupre
Edward J. Dupre passed away on Oct. 14, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. Edward was born on Nov. 7, 1928 in North Adams, Massachusetts to Oliver and Florence (Blanquart) Dupre. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 2046 and Past Post Commander.

Edward leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Lucille Dupre; his daughter Michelle Kobs and her husband, Doug, of Vernon; his son, Roger Dupre Sr. of East Hartford; his daughter Jeannine Warnke and her husband, Bob, of Wisconsin; his stepson, David Boudreau of Manchester and stepdaughter, Tricia Boudreau of Wethersfield. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his son-in-law, Londe Richardson of Wisconsin.

A graveside service with military Honors will be held on Monday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. in the Hillstown Cemetery, 180 Hillstown Road, Manchester. John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements, and for condolences online please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillstown Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
