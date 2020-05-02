Edward J. Hale, 95, currently of Melrose Massachusetts, previously of Palm Harbor, Florida, and South Windsor, beloved husband for 65 years of the late Ruth (Gooley) Hale, died peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, April 26, 2020.He was the son of the late Ralph and Sadie (Smith) Hale and the youngest among his four sisters and five brothers. Keeping him in loving memory are his three sons and their wives, Robert and Nancy Hale of Concord North Carolina, Gary and Lynn Hale of Melrose and Ted and Michelle Hale of Ellington; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Edward was born in Rowley, Massachusetts, graduated from Newton High School and enlisted in the United States Navy serving from 1943 to 1946. He met his beloved Ruth in a card shop while both were looking for Mother's Day cards. After they married, Edward continued his education on the GI Bill at Hobart College graduating in 1952. Upon returning to New England, Edward established himself as a pharmaceutical representative, which became his career until his retirement in 1986. Two years later, Ed and Ruth moved to Palm Harbor where they spent the next 20 blissful years. In 2008, they returned to Massachusetts to be near family. Throughout his life, Ed was the life of the party, the organizer on the sports field, the initiator of games and fun. In his 30 South Windsor years, he was a prominent figure in all things sports. He coached Little League baseball teams and youth football and served on the original youth hockey board of directors. He was prominent on the volleyball court, bowling alley and softball diamond. When we wasn't playing or coaching organized sports, he was playing with the neighborhood kids in the backyard and organizing football and baseball games at family gatherings. During his Palm Harbor years, he continued playing softball, bowling, tennis, and substantially improved his golf game. Ed had an ever-present sense of humor and had nicknames for everyone. His thoughts of family members and special events frequently appeared in original poetic verse. He loved music, especially the big band sound, enjoyed western movies, and had a great appreciation for historical events and places. Animals of all sorts, but especially family dogs, were his lifelong obsession. Ed and Ruth had memorable trips to Hawaii, Bermuda and England. And every summer, there was a special family vacation. In his later years, he devoted much time to his favorite pastime-playing all sorts of card games. Ed provided an education to his children and grandchildren in fairness, politeness, goal setting, effort, humor and having fun. His influence will sustain through generations to come.A memorial service will be announced when all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate the life of Ed Hale.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chelsea Soldiers' Home, Patient Activity Fund, 91 Crest Ave. Chelsea MA 02150, Attn: Superintendent's Office.For online tribute, or to express your condolences visitArrangements entrusted to Robinson Funeral Home, Melrose.