Edward J. Krol, 94, of Somers, beloved husband of 71 years to Eileen J. (Babonas) Krol, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Evergreen Healthcare.



Son of the late Paul and Magdelena Danick Krol, he was born in Stafford on Oct. 27, 1924. Edward proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army during WWII. He also served as a volunteer fireman in West Stafford and Somers. Ed enjoyed a long career as a tool and die maker at Windsor Manufacturing. His home and family meant everything to him. He built his home and took pride in his beautiful yard and gardens. He and his wife Eileen enjoyed a happy married life together. He often said, "We have a good life!" Ed and his family enjoyed skiing and skied all over the world - Europe, out West, and up North. He was a member of the Blandford Ski School and also served on the National Ski Patrol. He loved to play golf and won many trophies. He was very proud of the three holes-in-one he had. He enjoyed many summers fishing Lake Ontario and also won many fishing trophies there. He also loved to hunt with his boys, Mark and Jeff.



The family would like to thank the staff at Johnson Memorial Hospital and Evergreen Healthcare for their compassionate care for Ed and also his family on the final days before his journey.



In addition to his loving wife, Eileen, Edward is survived by his son, Jeffrey Krol and his significant other, Donna Eurbin, of East Hampton. He also leaves his loving grandson, Jeffrey Michael Krol; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Mark Krol.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Edward at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville. Please meet at the church.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Somers Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.



