Edward J. Palko, of Vernon, passed away with his family at his side at St. Francis Hospital Feb. 20, 2019. He was 88.
Edward was born May 1, 1930, in Stafford to his late parents, Andrew and Anna Palko. Edward was retired from FEPCO in Manchester and loved UConn basketball, the New England Patriots, and the New York Yankees.
Edward is survived by his daughter, Donna Foss and her husband, Nelson; daughter, Linda Zoldak and her husband, Walter; daughter, Brenda Ramsay and her husband, Steve; son, Randy Palko; and his faithful companion, Gilbert, the cocker spaniel. He has nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Geraldine Palko.
Edward will be buried in a private ceremony.
Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.
