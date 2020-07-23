Heaven needed another farmer, so Eddie hopped on one of his John Deere tractors and plowed through the gates of Heaven. Edward John Graczewski, 84, of Southwick, Massachusetts, the beloved husband of 64 years to Dolores, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020.Born in Scitico, on the family farm on Feb. 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Kozikowski) Graczewski. After residing in Suffield for many years, he moved to Southwick to farm. He was a stellar farmer in his community, and folks came from near and far to purchase his fruits and vegetables. Eddie enjoyed outdoor activities, namely, farming. He lived in those fields on one of his many John Deere tractors, planting, cropping, harvesting, and reseeding. From sunup to sundown, that's exactly where you could find him.Besides his beloved wife, Dolores, Eddie is survived by his adoring and loving daughter, Janet Blakely and her husband, Chris; his son, Edward John Graczewski Jr.; and "the little one," his beautiful and cherished granddaughter, Nicole Graczewski. Eddie was predeceased by his brothers, Dominick, Thomas, and Steven; and his sisters, Jennie and Statia. He is survived by his sister, Sophie Pabis; and many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be Sunday, July 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Firtion-Adams Funeral Service, 76 Broad St., Westfield, Massachusetts. The funeral and burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southwick Fire Department/Ambulance, 15 Depot St., Southwick, MA 01077."For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So, then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's." - Romans 14:8. We hand you over to the Lord where you are now at peace in His kingdom to live freely, happily, and we shine always on your back.