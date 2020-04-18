Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield , CT 06109 (860)-563-6117 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward John Patrizzi, 84, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of Carmel (Lisotto) Patrizzi.



Born in Hartford on Sept. 14, 1935, he was the son of the late Andrew and Rose (DeRago) Patrizzi. Ed was a graduate of Wethersfield High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Hartford. He proudly served in both the Army and Air National Guards and was later a member of the Army Reserves. He retired as an administrative sales manager from Southern New England Telephone after 24 years of service. Upon retirement, he founded Simply Silhouettes, a family-run business. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Boston Red Sox, New York Giants, UConn basketball and pro golf tournaments. Edward cherished his time spent golfing with his son and grandson and he was a member of the Senior Golf League, where he made many friends. Along with his family, Ed enjoyed many vacations to warm and sunny locales. He will be dearly missed.



A loving husband, father and grandfather, Edward is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carmel; his son, Ken Patrizzi and his wife, Mary, of Wesley Chapel, Florida; his cherished grandchildren, Kenny Patrizzi, Jr. and Olivia Patrizzi; a brother, Gene Patrizzi, and his wife, Judy, of Windemere, Florida; his son-in-law, Kevin Morrissey; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Edward was sadly predeceased by his daughter, Diane Morrissey; and his brothers, Guy and Andrew Patrizzi.



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Manchester Memorial Hospital for the excellent care and compassion they provided.



A private burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. The family will gather to honor and celebrate Edward's life at a later date.



Memorial donations in Edward's name may be made to Manchester Area Conference of Churches (MACC), 466 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040.



Funeral services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit



www.desopofuneralchapel.com



Fornal



William H. Fornal, 94, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at home. Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Olive B. Fornal, to whom he was devoted.



Born in Glastonbury on May 4, 1925, Bill served in the United Stated Marine Corps, Second Marine Division, during World War II and was a longtime member of the American Legion Post in Glastonbury. Over his working life he was employed by AT&T, owned a marina in Westbrook, sold real estate, and restored colonial homes. Bill was upbeat and optimistic by nature. He never had a bad day, but would allow that some days were better than others. Bill is also survived by his nephews, Jay Fornal, of Columbia, and Doug Fornal, of Luray, Virginia.



Burial will be private.







