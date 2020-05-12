Edward Joseph Barrett, 81, of East Dennis and also of East Sandwich, Massachusetts, the beloved husband of Susan Montie Barrett, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020.Ed was born on Feb. 12, 1939, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, son of the late Edward Joseph and Stasia Olejarczyk Barrett. He grew up in New Bedford. He was a graduate of Monsignor James Coyle High School in Taunton, Massachusetts, and attended Southeastern Massachusetts University and Stonehill College and then moved to and lived in Connecticut for many years. His superb Irish sense of humor and kind heart were an inspiration and influence to everyone he encountered. Each day, he served as a living testament to so many on how to persevere with grace in the face of adversity. His entrepreneurial spirit was proof of his character and endurance. Most recently as an owner and operator of Barrett's Spirits Shoppe of East Sandwich, and previously of Pumpernickel Pub of Manchester, and Shakey's Pizza Parlor of Vernon. It gave him so much pleasure to turn ideas into action all while making lifelong friendships along the way. His time as a sales and marketing executive with US West (formerly Johnson Publishing) gave him a chance to travel as well as share his passion for business and sales. Ed was an avid sports enthusiast who loved all the Boston teams and especially the Patriots. He loved the game of golf and especially on the day he made a hole-in-one. Ed lived the spirit of Christmas and continually listened to his favorite Christmas songs throughout the year.In addition to his wife, Susan, Ed is survived by his children, Erin Barrett Cameron of East Sandwich, Patrick Barrett and his wife, Lynn, of Sandwich, Kerry Moreau and husband, Jacob, of Manchester, New Hampshire; his sister, Patricia Kershaw, and brother-in-law, Milton, of Manchester; and his cherished grandchildren, Conor, Kelly, and Colleen Cameron, Aidan, Caroline, Meghan, Kathleen, and Brian Barrett, and Liam, Maeve and Brady Jackson; in addition to many nieces and nephews all of whom he adored. He was predeceased by his former wife, Donna Matesich Barrett. Ed also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Evelyn Montie of South Windsor.Sincere thanks to the medical professionals for the compassionate care shown to Ed over the years. We are also deeply appreciative of the friends and customers of Barrett's Spirits Shoppe who extended endless love and support for more than 25 years.At this time, a Mass of Christian Burial is unavailable. Funeral arrangements for a private burial will be under the care of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home and with the cooperation of East Cemetery, Manchester. Please visitfor online condolences.In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's name may be made to Mass Eye and Ear-Head and Neck Cancer Division, 243 Charles St., Boston, MA.