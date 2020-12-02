1/
Edward K. "Doc" Nelson
Edward K. "Doc" Nelson, 100, of South Windsor died peacefully Nov. 25, 2020.

He was born in Hartford on Feb. 24, 1920, son of the late Paul and Katherine (Kramer) Nelson. He was a resident of Coventry for most of his life before moving to South Windsor in 2004. Edward was employed as a typesetter by the Hartford Courant until retiring in 1979. Over the years he enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing, archery, bird watching, and most of all family. Edward was a man of few words but had a heart as big as they come. We will miss his sense of humor and unusual dinner concoctions.

He is survived by a nephew and two nieces, Robert Nelson of Ellington, Linda White and her husband, Robert of Tolland, and Janice Palmquist and her husband, Timothy of Clearwater, Florida. He will always be fondly remembered as Uncle Duke. Edward was predeceased by his brother and best friend Paul; sister-in-law Estelle Nelson; sister Lillian Mason; and his nephew, Barry Nelson.

A special thank you to all the staff at Vernon Manor for their compassionate care.

Graveside service will be held at Center Cemetery, South Windsor on Dec. 3, at 11 a.m.

A donation in Edward's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

To leave a memory or message of condolence please visit

www.holmeswatkins.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
