Edward "Ed" Kuczynski, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2019, after a brief illness. He now joins his beloved wife of 52 years, Lottie, who predeceased him in 2006.
Ed was a loving father to his four sons and daughter, Michael and Deborah Kuczynski of Coventry, Ken Kuczynski of Ellington, Edward Jr. and Cindy Kuczynski of ValDosta, Georgia, Russ Kuczynski of Colchester, and Sharon and Rich Zechiel of Manchester. He also cherished being a grandpa to his 12 grandchildren. Ed had so many special friendships and will dearly miss Arlene, Fred, Don, and Ali.
He was a longtime resident of Manchester and a devout catholic and parishioner at St. James Church. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over 25 years. He became quite the "social butterfly" and loved being out and about having fun with family and friends. Ed was also an avid books on tape listener and fast food restaurant junkie. He enjoyed playing bingo at the Senior Center, attending BESB meetings, Knight of Columbus outings and lunch with friends. Ed will be remembered for his gentle soul and kindness he showed to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by those he loved so dearly. Rest in peace, sweet man!
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Manchester.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday, April 2, from 6 to 8 p.m.
